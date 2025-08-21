DSLV Academy celebrates student achievements at GCSE

Staff and students at E-ACT DSLV Academy are celebrating the successes of their GCSE achievements.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating after sitting exams throughout May and June. Despite the challenges of the last few years, young people across the country have recorded successes at GCSE, with the students of E-ACT DSLV Academy no exception.

Staff at E-ACT DSLV Academy have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. Throughout their KS4 studies, students have worked tirelessly to reach their potential. The academy provided a comprehensive bespoke support package for all students, including both academic and mental health support.

We are looking forward to welcoming many students back in September as they continue their journey with us in the Daventry Sixth Form.

DSLV students celebrate their results

Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Amelia A today celebrated having 10 GCSEs, 9 of which were awarded a grade 9 and one at grade 8.

Oliva K, also excelled in the classroom and achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

Evie Y achieved two grade 9, five grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Amelie W one grade 9s, four grade 8s and five grade 7s.

Sarah Hadlow, Headteacher of E-ACT DSLV Academy, said: "It is credit to our hardworking students and academy staff that so many have achieved excellent GCSE results. Our aim is for every student to become ‘the best version of themselves’, and today we see that vision realised. We are DSLV—and we are proud!"

“This year’s results highlight not only academic excellence but also the remarkable progress made by students of all abilities. DSLV Academy prides itself on being an inclusive and nurturing environment where every learner is supported to thrive.”

"I would like to pay special tribute to the progress made by students who found academic study challenging."

"Their determination and growth are a testament to the strength of our school community. At DSLV, we believe that all students can flourish—and today’s results prove just that."

As the academy continues to build on its mission to help every member of the community become the best version of themselves, today’s achievements serve as a powerful reminder of what is possible when ambition, support, and belief come together.

Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said: “E-ACT DSLV Academy's students have shown grit and growth. These GCSE results are something the entire DSLV area can celebrate.”

“I am immensely proud of our students and staff across E-ACT schools who have shown resilience and ambition in a changing world. Their hard work is reflected in today’s achievements.”