Developer teaches children at Barton Seagrave Primary School about house building

Pupils at Barton Seagrave Primary School have been learning about housebuilding and the construction industry thanks to a visit from home builder Taylor Wimpey.

Eleanor Day and Ajeet Moore, Graduate Trainees at Taylor Wimpey, gave an informative talk to students about what life is like working for a housing developer and how Taylor Wimpey is building homes and communities sustainably.

The visit to the school follows a donation of a Taylor Wimpey School Engagement Pack, an educational resource with a variety of activities, created by Taylor Wimpey’s graduate team as part of a UK wide initiative to inform and excite the next generation about the homebuilding industry and to raise awareness of the career opportunities available.

Peter Aldridge, Year 4 teacher at Barton Seagrave Primary School, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for taking the time to talk to our pupils. Eleanor and Ajeet did a great job of giving such a fun and engaging talk which was a perfect way for our students to see the different career opportunities they could potentially take later on in life.”