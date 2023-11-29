Delight for Northamptonshire village school as Ofsted says it is good in every area
Pupils, staff and governors at Warmington School are delighted and proud after inspectors said the school is good in every area.
Following a two-day inspection on October 3 and 4, Ofsted inspectors have rated the school as good in all areas, maintaining its grading from the previous inspection in 2018.
The report outlines the successes of the school and says: "The school has worked with commitment to ensure that pupils achieve well.
"It has done this by developing an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.”
The report also says: “The school enriches the curriculum well.
"For example, there is a focus on inclusive, competitive sports.
"Pupils enjoy taking on different roles of responsibility, such as being a sports leader, a school council member and reading and play buddies.”
Ofsted commented on the school’s early years provision in the Robins Nest nursery and Hedgehogs Reception class, noting: “Children in the early years benefit from warm and nurturing relationships.
"The setting encourages children to explore and lead their own learning.
"The environment is rich in vocabulary, which supports children to develop their reading and writing.”
The report also said that pupils are happy at this ‘small and welcoming school.’
Inspectors said pupils enjoy school and attend well, teachers are kind, lessons are fun and staff ‘love’ working at this school.
Ed Carlyle, executive headteacher of the Unity of Titchmarsh, Warmington and Nassington Schools, paid tribute to the staff and pupils at the school.
He said: “I am delighted with the report and the wonderful comments about the school and all it continues to achieve.
"The pupils were an absolute credit to the school during the inspection, as they always are, and the report rightly captures the fantastic work being done each and every day by the dedicated and hugely talented staff here at Warmington.”
Jane Davies, chairman of governors, added that she was extremely proud of the children and staff at Warmington School and this well-deserved recognition of their hard work and dedication in creating a warm and supportive learning environment.
Tours and visits for prospective parents are always available and contact details can be found on the school website.