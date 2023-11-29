Delight for Northamptonshire village school as Ofsted says it is good in every area

The school has maintained its previous grading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils, staff and governors at Warmington School are delighted and proud after inspectors said the school is good in every area.

Following a two-day inspection on October 3 and 4, Ofsted inspectors have rated the school as good in all areas, maintaining its grading from the previous inspection in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report outlines the successes of the school and says: "The school has worked with commitment to ensure that pupils achieve well.

Warmington School has been rated good in all areas by Ofsted

"It has done this by developing an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.”

The report also says: “The school enriches the curriculum well.

"For example, there is a focus on inclusive, competitive sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils enjoy taking on different roles of responsibility, such as being a sports leader, a school council member and reading and play buddies.”

Ofsted commented on the school’s early years provision in the Robins Nest nursery and Hedgehogs Reception class, noting: “Children in the early years benefit from warm and nurturing relationships.

"The setting encourages children to explore and lead their own learning.

"The environment is rich in vocabulary, which supports children to develop their reading and writing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also said that pupils are happy at this ‘small and welcoming school.’

Inspectors said pupils enjoy school and attend well, teachers are kind, lessons are fun and staff ‘love’ working at this school.

Ed Carlyle, executive headteacher of the Unity of Titchmarsh, Warmington and Nassington Schools, paid tribute to the staff and pupils at the school.

He said: “I am delighted with the report and the wonderful comments about the school and all it continues to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pupils were an absolute credit to the school during the inspection, as they always are, and the report rightly captures the fantastic work being done each and every day by the dedicated and hugely talented staff here at Warmington.”

Jane Davies, chairman of governors, added that she was extremely proud of the children and staff at Warmington School and this well-deserved recognition of their hard work and dedication in creating a warm and supportive learning environment.