Degree Apprenticeships Employers Connect event

Employers in the region can find out how degree apprenticeships through University of Northampton can benefit their organisations at Waterside campus on Thursday 24 April.

How employers can boost their business and support staff development will be showcased at University of Northampton (UON) next month.

Apprenticeships offer an alternative to the traditional route to a degree route. They combine class-based learning and practical work experience through the apprentice’s employer.

The University runs several apprenticeship routes with long-standing pedigrees of supporting people toward a degree.

From September this year, the first apprentices for new programmes will start their professional journeys, and next month, employers can find out all they need to know about how apprenticeships can benefit them at the University’s Employers Connect event.

Apprenticeships benefit employers by supporting them to develop a skilled and motivated workforce, increasing their productivity and enhancing the organisation’s competitiveness.

Simon Longhurst, UON’s Apprenticeships Manager, says: “On Thursday 24 April, we will open our doors to employers who want to know more about how degree apprenticeships can drive their organisations forward.

“University academics from the below programmes will be on hand from 9:30am-12pm on the ground floor of the Learning Hub on campus, joined by employers we currently partner with, to talk about what apprenticeships can do for them and their employees. We look forward to seeing you on the day.”

Architectural Assistant (start date tbc)

Manufacturing Engineer

Non-Destructive Testing Engineer

Police Constable

Registered Nurse degree (starts September 2025)

Physiotherapist (starts September 2025)

Midwife (starts September 2025)

Podiatrist (starts September 2025)

Project Manager (starts September 2025)

Digital Marketer (starts September 2025)

Teacher (to start 2026)

Accounting & Finance (starts September 2025)

Leadership and Management (starts September 2025).

Sign up using this Form. Lunch will be provided on the day.

You can find out more about Apprenticeships at UON on our website and email the team if you have any questions: [email protected]