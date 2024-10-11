CUPSONGCHALLENGE2025: ISM Music Academy & Wicksteed Park join forces to bring music alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This has been a dream of mine for many years, bringing together schools to celebrate the joy of music. There was an initial plan for this just before COVID, with COVID then hitting it put back this amazing idea, now is the right time to launch this challenge, bringing as many schools together as possible to enjoy music is not something you see a lot of, being the Director of a ISM Music Academy and being a SEND music teacher for the KLF Trust (Red Kite Special Academy and Kingsley Special Academy), I see daily the joy that music brings to all, I wanted to bring schools together, but there was always a huge cost involved until the penny dropped … the CUP SONG!

ISM Music Academy and Wicksteed Park to host #CupSongChallenge2025 for Schools

Exciting news for local schools as ISM Music Academy and Wicksteed Park has announced its first-ever #CupSongChallenge2025, a unique and fun musical event that will bring together students and staff from across Kettering and surrounding areas. Scheduled for Friday, 27th June 2025, the event will be a celebration of rhythm, teamwork, and community spirit, with up to 1,000 participants performing the famous "Cup Song" from the hit film Pitch Perfect.

What’s the Cup Song Challenge?

For those unfamiliar with the craze, the “Cup Song” is a rhythmic performance using plastic / paper cups as instruments, made famous by the film Pitch Perfect. Participants tap, clap, and move the cups in sync to a song. Take a trip to youtube and Search the ‘cup song’.

Open to Local Schools

The event is open initially to 20 schools on a first-come, first-served basis, with each school able to sign up 50 participants, including students and staff. The goal is to have a total of 1,000 performers coming together for a memorable, large-scale performance. Schools that register will receive 50 free cups for practice by the end of October 2024, along with an additional 50 cups on the day of the event to ensure all participants have fresh equipment.

In addition, participating schools will receive tuition videos to help students and staff learn the Cup Song, ensuring everyone is well-prepared for the big day.

Event Details and Logistics

The Cup Song Challenge will take place outside, in the circular area near the Wicky Bear Hut at Wicksteed Park. In case of bad weather, the pavilion will be used as a backup location, which can comfortably accommodate all 1,000 performers. The event will run from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with schools required to arrive between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM. There will be warm-up activities led by ISM to get everyone energised before the performance.

After the event, schools are invited to enjoy a picnic and explore the park’s beautiful surroundings.

Media Coverage and Recording

Local media, including the Northants Telegraph, will be on-site to cover the event. There will also be professional photographers and a drone capturing aerial footage.

Supporting Partners and Sponsors

The event is made possible thanks to a range of supporters.Allan and Daz from AT Transport of Corby is providing a lorry trailer, Matt from MJN Entertainment will be managing the sound system, and Wicksteed Park is a key partner in hosting the event. The project has been funded by a £1,000 grant from the Kettering Cultural Consortium, covering the costs of the cups, and sound system.

Future Ambitions

While this year’s goal is to bring together 1,000 performers, ISM has even bigger ambitions. Should the event be successful, they hope to expand it in future years and eventually challenge the Guinness World Record for the largest Cup Song performance, currently held by China’s Xi’an with 2,398 participants.

How to Get Involved

Schools interested in participating can sign up via this link or by using the QR code provided in promotional materials. This is a free event for schools, but spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Unfortunately, families are not invited to attend, as space is limited, especially in the backup pavilion. However, students and staff will enjoy a wonderful experience filled with music, teamwork, and fun. Schools will be taking pictures and videos of the event which will be shared with families.

With the support of the local community, sponsors, and enthusiastic participants, the #CupSongChallenge2025 promises to be a fantastic celebration of musical creativity and school spirit.

Let the countdown begin to what is sure to be a remarkable event!

NEW Website coming soon www.ismmusicacademy.com

To find out more about our Cup Song Challenge or to enquire about Music Lessons, Holiday Clubs please email or call: [email protected] 01536 521606

Check us out on facebook: facebook.com/ismmusicacademy or search Kettering Music School