Croyland Nursery School and Day Nursery secures another outstanding rating from Ofsted

Early Years 0-2 Provision

Following Croyland Nursery School and Day Nursery in Wellingborough's recent early years inspection of the 0-2’s provisions, they have maintained their rating as Outstanding!

Lyndsey Lambert, Executive Headteacher of the Foundations for Children Nursery Schools Federation, says "this achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire school community, including our talented staff, supportive parents, and, most importantly, our amazing children".

The inspection report of Croyland Nursery School and Day Nursery highlighted several key strengths, including:Young children benefit from a curriculum that is well considered and ambitious. Staff use resources in a precise manner to interest and engage children in meaningful learning.

Children's behaviour is supported expertly by patient staff who use repetition and routine to ensure that children understand what will happen next.Young children make exceptional progress in this wonderfully calm and inviting nursery. Children are greeted by staff who know them incredibly well, helping them to feel safe and secure.

Children's communication and language development is a main priority of the curriculum. Staff ensure that children are exposed to a language-rich environment. They constantly repeat key words during activities, skillfully use visual aids, and introduce simple sign language to support early language development. BLyndsey Lambert says "We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of education and care. We will continue to work closely with our parents to support their child's development and well-being. Together, we can ensure that our school remains a place where every child can thrive".