Croyland Junior Parkrun helps keep children active

The Croyland Junior Parkrun is a year old on Sunday 20th October and volunteers are calling for new and existing runners to join in this weekly free 2km fun run in Croyland Park.

Volunteers Marshall the two lap course and encourage children and adults to keep going.

One regular 8-year-old who goes said: 'I love going because I meet my friends and we play together afterwards.'

Parents can run with their children or cheer them on from the sidelines.

Just sign up at www.parkrun.org.uk/