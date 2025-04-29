Cricket legends unite for exciting fundraising T20 match at Kimbolton School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Legends Day on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

The event will bring together a star-studded team of 11 former England cricket players for an unforgettable day of sport, entertainment and fundraising.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to see some of the game’s biggest names back in action, including Mark Ramprakash, Devon Malcolm, Chris Tremlett, Paul Nixon, Mal Loye, Ali Brown, Samit Patel and Stuart Meaker – with more names to be announced soon. The game will also feature Alex Tudor, former England bowler and current Kimbolton School Cricket Coach.

The match will be free to watch, making it a fantastic day out for all the family. However, for those looking to elevate their experience, premium lunch tables can be reserved at a cost of £1,000 for ten people, with an eleventh place reserved for an ex-England international cricketer. The lunch will be hosted in Kimbolton Castle’s White Hall, an elegant setting reminiscent of the prestigious Long Room at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Alex Tudor, Kimbolton School Cricket Coach and former England bowler

This special event promises to offer much more than just top-tier cricket. Adding to the excitement, the day will feature a silent / live auction, a thrilling game of heads and tails, and a raffle, giving attendees multiple opportunities to take home fantastic prizes while supporting a great cause. Extreme Sports will also be providing inflatable fun and a golf simulator, which will be led by a golf professional.

Alex Tudor said: “It’s an absolute privilege to welcome such legendary cricketers to Kimbolton School for what promises to be an incredible day for all. This event is not only a celebration of cricket, but also a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community together. Make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible day at Kimbolton School!”

For lunch attendees, the event will begin at midday with a prosecco reception in the saloon and lunch at 12:45pm. The T20 match between the PCA England Legends and the Kimbolton School XI will start at around 3-3:30pm. Funds raised at the event will go towards enhancing sports provisions at the school, funding new resources to support pupils’ athletic potential, and expanding their access to diverse sports.

To reserve a place at lunch or discuss booking a table, please contact Kizzy Hazlewood: [email protected]

For more details about sports and venue hire at Kimbolton School, please visit: https://kimboltonschool.com/sports-venue-hire/