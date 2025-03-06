Creative minds at University of Northampton team up to deliver new exhibition at Delapré Abbey

Creative students at the University of Northampton have brought the refugee heritage of Delapré Abbey to life as part of an interactive cultural commission.

Delapré Abbey has launched a new exhibition exploring the refugee heritage of the Bouverie family, the last family to own the historic site. Now open to the public, this engaging interpretation offers fresh insights into the Abbey’s past and its connection to the Huguenot refugee story.

A key feature of the exhibition is two ‘living portraits’, a unique digital installation that brings history to life. Designed to resemble paintings that have come alive – reminiscent of those in the Harry Potter films – the portraits allow the characters to interact with each other, sharing their stories and perspectives.

This innovative feature was created by a talented team of students* from the University’s Acting for Contemporary and Devised Performance, Creative Film, Television and Media Production, and Hair, Make-Up and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen courses, combining their expertise to deliver the project in consultation with Delapré Abbey.

Children look up at Delapré Abbey's Bouverie installation.

As well as writing a script accurate and representative of Delapré Abbey’s Bouverie’s family history, the students have recruited actors, secured costuming (thanks to support from the Northampton’s Masque Theatre), and recorded the footage using state-of-the-art equipment within their purpose-built, on-site TV studio.

Once the clapperboard marked the final take, Studio Director Mira Nagib – a third-year student at UON – took a moment to reflect on the project: “I’ve really enjoyed the whole process of delivering this commission, it’s been really interesting. As a crew, we’ve had to work creatively and professionally, which has taken us out of our comfort zones and challenged us to improve our skills.

“It’s been a great opportunity to take on the role of Studio Director, as this is something I’m keen to do after graduating. This is also the first job many of us have worked on where we’re being paid for our work, which is a real feather in our caps as we prepare to graduate and enter the industry.”

The exhibition highlights the Bouverie family’s journey as descendants of Huguenot refugees, their influence on the Abbey, and the lasting impact of refugee communities on British heritage.

Members of the student team from the University of Northampton.

Nick Allen, Executive Officer at the University of Northampton and Chair of Northampton Town of Sanctuary, said: “The Bouverie family’s story is a powerful reminder of the contributions that refugees have made to British history. We’re proud to have played a role in bringing this exhibition to life and in helping to share a narrative that remains relevant today.”

Dr Anthony Stepniak, Deputy Head of Subject: Culture – Media, Film, Journalism and Special Effects at University of Northampton who oversaw the project, commented: “This commission from Delapré Abbey offered our students an invaluable real-world experience, allowing them to work collaboratively to deliver a client’s vision to a professional standard. The enthusiasm and dedication they have brought to this project have been incredible.”

A special thank you event was held ahead of the public opening, offering project contributors an exclusive preview of the exhibition. This gathering celebrated the collaborative effort behind the project and underscored the importance of sharing lesser-known refugee histories with the public.

Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation at Delapré Abbey, added: “This exhibition is a vital addition to Delapré Abbey’s interpretation, helping us to tell a fuller, more inclusive story of its past. The research and collaboration behind this project have been exceptional, and we’re thrilled to now share it with our visitors.”

The project has been funded by the Association of Independent Museums’ New Stories New Audiences grant scheme, made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with invaluable contributions from key partners, including Northampton Town of Sanctuary, University of Northampton, Northampton College, Toru Digital, Lima Studio, Ltd Limited, Tangerine Red, Chroma Conservation and Northampton Film Festival .

Visitors are now invited to explore the exhibition and discover the Bouverie family’s refugee heritage, which adds a compelling new dimension to Delapré Abbey’s historical narrative.

Delapré Abbey is open to visitors for general admission on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm (last entry 3pm).