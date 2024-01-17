Corby Year 11 students and their families invited to Lodge Park Academy's sixth form open evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lodge Park Academy in Corby is looking forward to opening its doors to prospective sixth formers and their families at their upcoming opening evening on Tuesday 23 January 2024.
Year 11 students and their parents and carers are invited to attend the opening evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on 23 January.
Lodge Park Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), a family of 34 schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through providing a world-class education and outstanding opportunities for all students.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the modern sixth form area, which has been exclusively designed for sixth form students.
Those attending will also hear from and meet Lodge Park Academy’s Executive Principal, Mrs Jones, the Head of School, Mrs Roberts, and Head of Sixth Form and Assistant Principal, Mr. York.
Attendees will also hear from some of Lodge Park Academy’s accomplished sixth form students and they will be able to ask staff and current students any questions they may have about the sixth form.
Lodge Park Academy was recently rated “good” for the quality of its education following a recent Ofsted inspection.
Ofsted’s report highlights that:
- “Students in the sixth form are well prepared for their next steps. They are well supported academically. Many go on to aspirational destinations.”
-
“Sixth-form students benefit from a calm and focused environment. Sixth-form courses are demanding. Students receive excellent pastoral care that helps them to rise to the challenge.”
A booking link to sign up for the open evening is available on Lodge Park Academy’s website.
Head of Sixth Form and Assistant Principal, Mr. York, said:
“Choosing a sixth form is an important decision for year 11s and their parents and this is an excellent opportunity to find out more about what sixth form life is like here at Lodge Park Academy.
“Our focus is on academic excellence, enriching opportunities and community citizenship and we hold high expectations for ourselves as well as our students.
“We look forward to meeting prospective students and their families, hearing about what they are looking to gain from the next phase of their education, and showcasing everything Lodge Park Academy has to offer, including our excellent facilities.”