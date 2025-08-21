Corby Technical School students celebrate excellent GCSE results

Year 11 students at Corby Technical School, part of Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating another year of strong GCSE achievements, reflecting their hard work, focus and determination.

The students and their families gathered at the school this morning to collect results and celebrate achievements, with staff available to guide and support them as they consider their next steps.

Angela Reynolds, Principal of Corby Technical School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and the excellent results they’ve achieved. It’s been a privilege to see them grow into confident, capable young people. I look forward to welcoming many back to our Sixth Form in September and wish them all the very best for the future. My thanks also go to our dedicated staff and supportive families for their continued commitment to our students’ success.”

We are proud to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students in this year’s GCSE examinations. Notable successes include Max K, who earned six Grade 9s, and Kinga K, who achieved an exceptional seven Grade 9s. Jasmin M, Jennifer H, and Radu L also delivered impressive performances, each securing three Grade 9s among their results. Rares C received two Grades 9s, a Distinction star and 4 Grade 8s. High grades were awarded across a wide range of subjects, with particularly strong results in the technical disciplines of Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, and Computer Science. Engineering was a particular highlight, with seven students achieving the highest possible grade of Distinction star. Students also demonstrated remarkable talent in creative and practical subjects, excelling in Food, Fine Art, Photography, and Sport.

Rares, who hopes to pursue a career in motorsport engineering, achieved grade 9s in Engineering, Maths and Physics, and will be continuing his studies at CTS Sixth Form. Photo: Brooke Weston Trust

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “Today, our GCSE students can feel genuinely proud of what they’ve achieved. Over these last few years, they’ve explored new subjects, built friendships, and found out what excites them - with their confidence shining through. Everyone at Corby Technical School - from teachers to support staff, has helped create those ‘tickets for life’ by opening up new opportunities and encouraging each student to aim high. I’m grateful to the families who’ve been cheering them on all along. Our Trust community isn’t just focused on results; we believe in ambition for all, and I can’t wait to see where this first big set of results takes them next.”

Corby Technical School is located centrally and welcomes students from across Corby and surrounding areas. For more information, visit corbytechnicalschool.org.