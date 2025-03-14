Corby Technical School hosts successful careers fair

A vibrant event, exposing students to a wide range of employers and routes into work.

Corby Technical School (CTS) hosted a highly successful careers fair on March 13th, providing students with opportunities to connect with potential employers and explore diverse career pathways.

As part of the Brooke Weston Trust, the school benefits from a network of support and resources aimed at delivering a high-quality education, showcasing its commitment to "Ambition for All."

The event saw strong attendance from nearly 1000 students, parents and carers, and a wide range of prominent organisations. Over 30 exhibitors were present at the fair, representing a diverse array of industries and sectors. Attendees included The National Trust, Network Rail, Tesco, Corby Town FC, several universities including the University of Birmingham and the University of Sheffield, as well as public service organisations such as the Army, Royal Navy Submariners, and the Fire Service.

This broad representation provided students with insights into various potential career avenues, from retail and conservation to higher education and public safety, including apprenticeship schemes which were a key focus of the fair.

Corby Technical School's Careers Fair in action

The careers fair, organised under the guidance of the school careers lead, Shona Lomas, aimed to provide students with clear pathways for their future after education, workplace experience, local labour market information, specific information and expertise, and opportunities to attend careers fairs and events.

The school recognises that destinations aren't a one-size-fits-all approach, with past students securing apprenticeships with the Police as well as industry leading companies, alongside others who gained entrance to prestigious universities such as Oxford, following successful results. The success of the Careers Fair builds upon the school’s long-term commitment to providing comprehensive careers education. From Year 7 onward, students benefit from tailored support, including guidance on post-16 and post-18 pathways, access to industry-specific Labour Market Information, and opportunities to participate in workshops and site visits, ensuring that every student is empowered to make informed decisions about their future.

A cornerstone of CTS's commitment to student success is its Approved Partner Scheme, which creates a collaborative environment where business partners actively support students throughout their educational journey. By offering valuable work experience and apprenticeships, this scheme empowers young people with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in life. The strong partnerships not only enhance students' employability but also provide them with a solid foundation for future success, ensuring they are well-equipped to excel in their chosen careers.

The event also welcomed a special guest, Lee Barron, the MP for East and North Northamptonshire who said, "It is wonderful to be here today to see such a vibrant event, exposing so many students to a wide range of employers and routes into work. Ensuring that young people in Corby have access to these opportunities is vital for the future of our community and our local economy."

Lee Barron meeting with sixth form students to hear about their experiences of the careers and employability focus at CTS (Pictured with Principal Angela Reynolds)

"Our commitment to providing our students with the best possible start in their careers begins in Year 7 and continues right through to Year 13. This careers fair, and our broader careers education program, has always been a vital part of our whole-school ethos," said Angela Reynolds, Principal of Corby Technical School. "We want to ensure that CTS students are the most employable in Corby, and it’s fantastic to see such engagement from local employers."

CTS values its partnerships with local and national organisations, offering them opportunities such as access to a pool of newly qualified potential employees, advertisement of vacancies, and networking opportunities

For more information about Corby Technical School, visit: www.corbytechnicalschool.org/