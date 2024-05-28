Corby schools celebrate young artist and exhibits their artwork

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three primary schools in Corby, all part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust, recently held art lessons and workshops to demonstrate and celebrate how pupils can develop their knowledge of colour and their skills in using this to create different types of artwork in different mediums.

These included enhancing artwork with IT imagery skills – each pupil within IFtL schools (from Year 2) has access to individual ipads to digitally explore opportunities and ideas and enhance their learning as part of IFtL’s Future Focused strategic priority.

Dinah Kazakoff and Fanoulla Georgiou of the Rooftop Arts Centre, a not-for-profit charity bringing arts into the Corby community, worked closely with the schools and children during their project and selected three pieces from each year group to be exhibited at the Rooftop Arts Centre alongside a collection of paintings by local artist Duncan Bond. The opening reception of this exhibition takes place on Friday 24 May 18:00 – 20:00.

Pupils from all 3 schools with the school's rep and the Arts Centre Director

Dinah Kazakoff, Gallery Director said to pupils: “Thank you so much for giving us the opportunity to see all your wonderful artwork. It was a very tough job trying to pick out those to exhibit as every piece of work was tremendous and you all deserve huge congratulations. Keep on creating, and we very much hope to see you exhibiting with us again one day”.

Ms Jo James, Assistant Head at Exeter and Project Coordinator for the three schools, said: “We were delighted with the enthusiasm and creativity shown by our students in creating pieces for this competition. Developing an appreciation of the arts is an important part of a child’s education, and opportunities like this allow them to explore their creative potential. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the Rooftop Arts Centre for hosting their work.”

The 21 pupils whose art is to be displayed were invited to be the first to view the exhibit during a pre-opening viewing on Wednesday 22nd May. The pupils were excited and highly impressed by the standard of work on exhibit with one saying; “I cannot believe mine was chosen as these are all so good!”.