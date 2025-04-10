Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has donated £500 to a Corby school to help enhance resources ahead of their return for a new half-term.

The donation is part of the supermarket’s ongoing efforts to support local communities and educational initiatives across the UK.

Red Kite Special Academy in Corby was one of 10 schools to benefit from a £5,000 total donation from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, provided in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Alongside these donations, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local schools and charities from all its UK stores throughout the term.

Luke Emery, national austainability director at Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to be able to donate this grant to Red Kite Special Academy, and hope that the support will allow them to continue the fantastic work that they do in helping children to succeed.

“At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities we serve, and this is one of many initiatives this year that will see us give back to people across Britain.”

Karen Smith from Red Kite Special Academy said: “We are so pleased and grateful to receive this grant, our school will be able to purchase valuable resources for our pupils that will make such a difference to each day here at Red Kite Special Academy. Thank you once again.”

Steve Butterworth from Neighbourly said: “We were delighted to disburse this extra funding from Aldi on top of the food donations the supermarket provides year-round.

“Donations like this are vital to allowing our school partners to support families across the community during these times of heightened demand.”