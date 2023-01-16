Corby school hoping to be open soon after burst water pipe forces closure

Bosses at a Corby primary school say they hope to open soon after a burst water pipe forced it to close today.

Studfall Infant Academy in Rowlett Road, part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, is shut after the incident left them with no water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the academy said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, as a result of a burst water pipe, the school site is temporarily not safe to welcome pupils or staff until it is fixed. We, therefore, took the difficult but necessary decision to close the academy today.

Studfall Infant Academy

“We are working closely with a team of professional contractors, alongside our estate team, to rectify this situation quickly. We hope to open the academy as soon as possible and are continuing to communicate with our parents and families to keep them updated.”