Primary pupils who had their sports day KO'd once again because of Covid decided to do something positive with the day and raised £3,000 for a cancer charity.

Our Lady of Walsingham Primary Catholic Primary in Occupation Road held a Race for Life that saw 400 children and staff taking part in the event in year group bubbles.

Children in key stage on ran 1.5km and those in key stage two ran 3km - all without a single complaint.

Learning mentor Sami Scott provided energetic warm ups and Big B's Ices was on hand to provide ice creams paid for by the school's PTA.

Children were able to pose with their medals under balloon arches provided by Sweet Temptations.

The school raised £3,000 which has been handed to Cancer Research.

Headteacher Maire Hayes said: "Our annual sports day is always a very special event that we normally get to share with all of our families coming together to watch the races and to enjoy a picnic together on the school field.

"It was sad for us that we wouldn’t be able to do this this year, but the children’s participation in Race for Life made it a very special day.

"The wonderful support from our school community with raising this incredible amount of money for Cancer Research demonstrates the generous, kind and caring nature of our pupils and their families. It is a cause close to our hearts as we recently lost a former colleague of ours to cancer. I could not be more proud of Our Lady’s community and parish."

1. Our Lady's Race for Life All the competitors got a certificate

2. Our Lady's Race for Life Everyone's a winner

3. Our Lady's Race for Life Alisha Baker completed a lap on crutches

4. Our Lady's Race for Life Miss Scott took care of the warm-ups