Corby school described as a ‘happy and caring place to learn’ in recent Ofsted inspection

Celebrations are taking place at Danesholme Junior Academy in Corby after Ofsted found it ‘continues to be a good school’ following a recent inspection.

The report describes the academy as a ‘happy and caring place to learn’, ‘inclusive and welcoming’, and states that pupils say, ‘everyone is kind’.

Academy staff are praised for having high expectations of all pupils, with the report adding that ‘pupils respond well to these expectations’ and are ‘keen to learn’.

The phrase ‘high expectations’ is used again to commend the academy in the context of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The report describes how Danesholme Junior Academy has ‘clear systems in place to identify pupils with SEND’ and that teachers have the ‘right information to make sure these pupils get the help they need in lessons’. The support helps pupils with SEND to ‘access the full curriculum confidently’.

Pupils at Danesholme Junior Academy

The report states that the academy has established an ‘ambitious and inclusive curriculum’ for all pupils which aims to ‘foster curiosity and wonder’. It particularly points out the ‘strong culture of reading’ where teachers read to pupils every day and pupils speak with enthusiasm about their library which has ‘plenty of high-quality books and comfortable spaces to read’.

As part of the inspection process, the inspector reviewed responses to Ofsted’s Parent View questionnaire and spoke to parents and carers at the end of the school day. The report highlights that parents and carers have positive views of the school. It said that ‘one parent, typical of many, said teachers are supportive and treat all children well.’

Danesholme Junior Academy is part of Greenwood Academies Trust which the inspector said is ‘well informed about the school’s priorities’ and offers ‘valuable expertise to the school team’.

Karen Rolf, Head of Academy at Danesholme Junior Academy, said:

“I am thrilled that Danesholme Junior Academy has maintained its Good Ofsted rating. Our school’s values of kindness, respect and achievement really shine through the report.

Our whole school community has worked really hard to ensure not only the very best education for pupils in terms of our curriculum and systems, but also the right environment for them to thrive. It’s important to us that everyone is kind and that the school is a happy and caring place to learn, so to have this recognised by Ofsted is fantastic.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive Officer at Greenwood Academies Trust, added:

“It was a delight to read this report which speaks strongly of the supportive relationships at Danesholme Junior Academy at every level; pupils feel safe because they trust the adults around them, staff know pupils and their families well, and our Trust provides valuable expertise in support of the school’s priorities. The school has the foundation needed to continue going from strength to strength. Well done!”