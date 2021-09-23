Corby primary school given prestigious award for science
Our Lady of Walsingham has been handed the Primary Science Quality Mark gilt award
Staff and pupils at a Corby primary school are celebrating being awarded a highly-regarded award for the quality of their science offer.
Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary has been handed the Primary Science Quality Mark Gilt Award - the highest level available - with specific praise for their hard work during the pandemic.
The Primary School Quality Mark (PSQM) programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.
Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.
Headteacher Maire Hayes said: "Our science leads at school, Karen Donnachie and Shelley Chambers, had to ensure that the provision for science in the school met all of the criteria and were particularly praised for achieving the quality mark during the pandemic/lockdown period and to maintain the high quality of science in the school during this challenging time."
The PSQM scheme is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.
Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives. Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.
"Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools. The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high. Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills. Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”