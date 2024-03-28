Corby developer hosts egg-stra special Easter storytelling event for local pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Year 3 classes at the school, which is located on the developer’s Priors Hall Park development, visited the housebuilder’s Easter decorated Radleigh show home, and were treated to Spring themed stories by experienced storyteller, Mark Fraser.

Tess McQuade, Headteacher at Priors Hall ALC, said: “Our Year 3 pupils enjoyed the storytelling session immensely which has really enriched our work as a school on developing the love of stories and books. We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for such a lovely opportunity!”.”

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful seasonal stories with the pupils at Priors Hall ALC. Spring and especially Easter is a wonderful time of year full of exciting new beginnings, and the stories told reflected this.

“It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It’s brilliant to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

The event was part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach to help the communities near its developments thrive.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are thrilled to treat pupils at Priors Hall ALC to a storytelling session for Easter. We hope the children enjoyed visiting the decorated show home and were enchanted by Mark’s stories.

“As a leading homebuilder it is important to make a lasting impact in the communities in which we build, and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst children.”

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.