Students at Corby Business Academy are celebrating another year of strong A-Level results, reflecting the hard work and commitment of both learners and staff.

This year’s results demonstrate sustained performance across a range of subjects, with many students securing the grades needed to progress to their chosen universities, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities. Departments across the Academy have continued to deliver consistently strong outcomes, building on previous years’ success.

The Academy’s Senior Vice-Principal, Kerry Prior, said: “Today is a very proud day for our whole school community. These results not only reflect the hard work and commitment of our students but show how hard our students have committed themselves along with the support from their families and our staff. It is thanks to them that our Sixth Form environment has and continues to be a nurturing, productive and impressive place to learn.”

She continued: “As always, our ambition is to enable each cohort to achieve their aspirations, and I’m happy that so many of our students have achieved the grades for their first-choice destinations. We all wish them the very best as they take their exciting next steps in work and education.”

We are proud of all our students with the vast majority achieving their first choice destination, and we are especially pleased to recognise the outstanding achievements of:

· Ewan who achieved an A in Chemistry, A in Computer Science and A in Maths

· Harry who achieved an A in English, B in History and B in Maths

· Shea who achieved an A* in Maths, A in Further Maths and B in Computer Science

· Hanna who achieved an A in Maths, A in Psychology and B in Media

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I feel immensely proud of our Year 13 students across the Trust. Through consistent effort and ambition, they have truly earned their achievements. Our fantastic teachers and support staff at Corby Business Academy have played a crucial role, always encouraging and supporting each student to aim high and live out our value of Ambition For All. A heartfelt thank you also goes to our families. Your belief in your children and support for our schools help make our community caring and ambitious. I look forward to seeing all the exciting things our students will accomplish next.”

The Academy would like to thank staff, families, and the wider community for their ongoing support in helping students to reach their goals.