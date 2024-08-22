Corby Business Academy celebrates excellent GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Corby Business Academy, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating another successful year of GCSE results. This morning, students arrived at the Academy to collect their results, with many achieving remarkable individual accomplishments. The Academy has also continued with its upward trend in overall national progress measures.

Principal Simon Underwood said, “Our students are rightfully celebrating these excellent results today, which are a testament to their commitment and perseverance as a year group. Our community has worked hard to support each other over the past few years, and today we can see the benefits of this. Our students, their families, and our brilliant staff should take great pride in these results.”

“It brings me immense joy to see our young people preparing to move on to the next stage of their education, especially with the wide range of pathways and options now available to them.”

The results are again a reflection of the Academy’s ambition and development, with our strong partnerships and determination proving to be key elements,” he added.

Many students will continue their education at the Academy, moving on to A-Level studies, while others are pursuing apprenticeships in various fields. Notable successes include students who achieved top grades and demonstrated significant progress during their time at the Academy.

Natalia Puchala stood out for her exceptional performance, achieving 9s across all ten subjects she studied. There were a wealth of students joining Natalia in securing the very top grades; Jospeh Diaz Osbourn achieved an impressive eight grade 9s and one grade 8, Jayden Francois an incredible five grade 9s and four grade 8s and David Kepli celebrates four grade 8s, four grade 9s and one grade 6.

The Academy also celebrates significant progress made by many students throughout their time here. Notable for their remarkable improvement is Alexa Brownlee who exceeded on all of her target grades with a grade 8 in Maths, a grade 9 in Biology and a grade 7 in Business Studies. Amelia Ignaczak and Alexis Bullock also exceed their expected performance by over two and a half grades across their subjects. These journeys exemplify the transformative power of education and the unwavering commitment of students and staff at the Academy.

As the day progressed, the school offered support and guidance to students making decisions about their next steps, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or other opportunities. Staff were thrilled that so many students continue to select Corby Business Academy Sixth Form for the next phase of their education, and are excited to support students as they embark in these courses in September.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their success is a testament to their hard work and resilience, combined with the invaluable support of their families and the exceptional learning environment created by our wonderful staff. Together, they all embody our core value of Ambition For All.”

To find out more about Corby Business Academy, please visit: www.corbybusinessacademy.org