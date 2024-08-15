Corby Business Academy celebrates another year of improved results at A’ Level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby Business Academy, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, is celebrating another excellent set of A-Level results.

Students achieving the top grades of A*-B increased by 8% and students awarded A*-C also increased by over 3%. Most importantly, today marked some fantastic individual accomplishments and staff are full of pride as students now embark on their next steps in education or the world of work.

The Academy’s Principal, Simon Underwood, said: “These achievements are a testament not only to our students' hard work but also to the invaluable support from their families and our dedicated staff. This combination has been crucial in creating an academic, and nurturing, Sixth Form environment. Again, an extremely high percentage of our students have achieved their first-choice destinations. This is always our ambition for each cohort when they enter our Post 16 provision. I am delighted for them.

The results are an overwhelmingly positive indicator for the Academy’s continued progression. They absolutely reflect our commitment to the local community and stakeholders.”

Lucy Stone achieved an A*, A, and B, who has aspirations of continuing her studies in Psychology.

Top academic performances at Corby Business Academy include:

Reece Forsdike, with grades of A* in Maths, A in Computer Science, and B in Further Maths, is set to study Maths at Loughborough University in the Autumn.

Pheobe Tucker achieved an excellent set of results with As across her 3 subjects of Business, English and Geography. Pheobe is off to study English Literature at the University of Birmingham.

Anika Copeland matched Pheobe’s performance with As in Art, History and Maths. Next year Anika will be embarking on an integrated Masters in Architectural Design and Engineering and the University of Leeds.

A particular highlight for the school has been the amount of overall progress made by students during their Sixth Form journey. These include:

Samuel Haigh who achieved As in both Computer Science and History as well as a B in Maths. Samuel is off to study Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Birmingham.

Hannah Wishart, is hoping to start the Paramedic Science course at Beford in September, earned a Distinction in Health and Social Care, a Merit in Sport in a D in A’ Level Drama and Theatre Studies.

Jay Revie also made exceptional progress with an A in Psychology, a B in Business Studies and a Distinction in Sport. Next year Jay plans to enjoy a gap year before applying for a university place in 2025.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, shared his pride: "Today we celebrate our wonderful students and their families, all of whom have participated in creating the positive learning culture we promote throughout Brooke Weston Trust. The support from parents plays a vital role in this partnership, helping us achieve the best outcomes for our young people. We also thank all the teaching and support staff at Corby Business Academy, who have enabled our students to showcase our core value of Ambition For All."

To find out more about Corby Business Academy, please visit: www.corbybusinessacademy.org.