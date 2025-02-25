Corby and East Northants schools added to list of those to open free breakfast clubs

Three more schools have been added to the Government’s list of those that will be opening free breakfast clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Governments has confirmed the first 750 schools to offer the scheme across the country – and they’ll include Gretton Primary Academy,

Danesholme Infant Academy and Thrapston Primary School.

The government says it will put up to £450 a year back in local parents’ pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo. Getty.

From as soon as April, the schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform Labour’s national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.

The clubs come alongside a raft of measures designed to cut the cost of living for families, including the commitment to significantly cut uniform costs through a cap on branded items and complement the government-funded childcare.

All primary aged children attending three of our local schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the Governments Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the early adopter schools nationwide, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas.

“I am absolutely delighted that Gretton Primary Academy, Danesholme Infant Academy and Thrapston Primary School has been selected as some of the first schools to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs and I cannot wait to open the club in April,” said Lee Barron, MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire.

“It’s a testament to both the schools and the Labour government’s dedication to getting children school-ready so they are able to improve their attendance, attainment and wellbeing, as well as improving the household finances of local families.”

Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education said: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of Labour’s Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Adopter schools, including Gretton Primary Academy, Danesholme Infant Academy and Thrapston Primary School, will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy. The wider paid-for wraparound childcare offer – for all primary children to be able to access childcare between 8am-6pm – continues to roll out across the country.

Other schools in North Northants taking part are Gretton Primary Academy, Oakway Academy, Danesholme Infant Academy,Thrapston Primary School; Whitefriars Primary School and Great Doddington Primary.