Corby and East Northamptonshire MP welcomes local families to Westminster to hear views on need for SEND reform.

Lee Barron MP has met with local families, headteachers and members of the local SEND community from across Corby and East Northamptonshire to listen to them and hear the changes needed to the system of support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was delighted to host the Corby and East Northamptonshire SEND Roundtable for our second meeting this week and which this time was held Parliament.” said Lee Barron MP. “This important group of local people are shaping the future of government policy and seeking solutions to the failing SEND system. This will ensure every child gets the education to which they are entitled.”

Lee brought together members of the SEND community earlier this year in Corby to formulate a submission to the Parliamentary Education Select Committee enquiry into SEND provision. This is the second meeting of that group and was addressed by the Chair of the Education Select Committee Helen Hayes MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has kickstarted engagement on plans to help more pupils with SEND have their needs met in local schools and this meeting led by Lee Barron will feed into these new plans to modernise the education system so that inclusion is at the very heart, and that every local school is able to meet children’s needs.

Lee Barron MP at the Northamptonshire SEND community round table meeting in Parliament.L

“This was an important day and I am grateful that members of the local SEND community, teachers and other professionals were able to come to Parliament.” Lee Barron MP continued. “It was encouraging that Chair of the Education Select Committee Helen Hayes MP was able to join us for part of the day.”

Lee was joined from representatives of SENDS 4 Dads, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Not Fine in School campaign, Lodge Park Academy, the University of Bedfordshire, the Red Kite Special Academy and others.

“This event is bringing together those people who have first-hand experience of both the challenges that we are facing but also the solutions.” said Natalie Packer, an Author and Independent Education Consultant specialising in SEND and school improvement who was part of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we have parents and practitioners who are sharing good practice from their sector.”

Chair of the Education Select Committee Helen Hayes MP speaks to the Northamptonshire SEND meeting in Parliament.

“I know from speaking to parents, carers and schools across my constituency that support for children with SEND is a top priority.” Lee Barron said. “That is why I will continue to listen to them and continue to meet with them to ensure their everyday experiences form part of future Government plans.”

“The outcomes from this round table event will now be shared with Bridget Phillipson, the Secretary of State for Education who I will be meeting this week.” He said.

There was a £740 million cash injection from the Labour government in 2024 which was used to adapt classrooms to be more accessible for children with SEND, and to create specialist facilities within mainstream schools that can deliver more intensive support, adapted to suit pupils’ needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire has brought together members of the local Northamptonshire SEND community in response to the existing SEND system that is failing children and harming their life chances.

Lee Barron MP with members of the Northamptonshire SEND community.

In 2023, only 20% of pupils with SEND were meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of primary school.

“Children have been let down for far too long by a system that is in crisis.” Said Bridget Phillipson MP, the Secretary of State for Education. “My commitment to reform is steadfast.”

“Inclusion should be at the heart of everything we do so that every child, no matter their background, can achieve and thrive. I’m delighted that teachers and parents alike are putting their fingerprints on our plans for reform so that we can break down the barriers to opportunity for all children.” she said.