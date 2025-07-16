Connection and collaboration at Olive AP Academy - Nene Valley’s ‘Community to Classroom’ Event

Olive AP Academy - Nene Valley (OA-NV) opened its doors on Friday 11th July for a special Community to Classroom event, welcoming local partners, supporters and members of the wider community to see first-hand how the academy supports young people for whom mainstream education has not been the right fit.

Held at the academy’s site on Coalwharf Road, the afternoon offered visitors a unique opportunity to meet staff and students, tour the facilities and hear directly about the transformative work taking place at OA-NV. The event was run in partnership with the Olive Academies Foundation, the charitable arm of the multi-academy trust, which helps supporters and partner organisations to fund and develop opportunities and enrichment activities that go beyond core provision.

Among the guests were Councillor Janet Tanfield, Mayor of Wisbech, and Glyn Clark, Chair of the Olive Academies Foundation, alongside representatives from several local businesses and organisations who are looking to actively support the academy’s work or do so currently. These included Fenland Orchards Project, Cook Roofing Ltd, Gems Cleaning Services, Your Electrical Solution Ltd and Tesco Community Champion.

Head of Academy, David Saunders, said:

Staff and students shared their experiences with guests including the Mayor of Wisbech.

“We were proud to welcome so many members of the local community to our school. This event was a chance to celebrate our students, share our approach and invite others to see the positive impact that’s possible when we work together. We are especially grateful to all our supporters and to those who continue to champion the work of Olive Academies.”

Chair of the Olive Academies Foundation, Glyn Clark, said:

“Today is the first of the joint events we plan to host with the Olive Academies Trust and we are excited to have had the chance to meet local leaders and businesses from in and around Wisbech. We look forward to developing long term relationships with the businesses represented at this event, as well as other local companies and third sector groups at future events that we plan to host. These relationships can be mutually beneficial, and of particular benefit to our students through support for enrichment activities, work experience and employment opportunities.”

Visitors heard stories of student success such as the innovative Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme, explored current student-led projects, and learned how OA-NV creates an inclusive, nurturing environment helping learners to rebuild confidence, re-engage with education and plan for brighter futures.

For more information about Olive AP Academy - Nene Valley and the work of the Olive Academies Foundation, please visit: www.oliveacademies.org.uk.