Community spirit shines as Kettering Science Academy plants 301 trees

Kettering Science Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, has made a substantial contribution to the local environment by planting 301 tree saplings with the help of enthusiastic students and community volunteers. The project highlights the school’s pledge to teach students about caring for nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a muddy day, around 80 students teamed up with eight dedicated volunteers to plant the saplings in designated areas around the school last week. The initiative is expected to capture about 3 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, helping to improve local biodiversity and support wildlife.

Ben Williams, Public Sector Strategy Manager at 7formation, which provided essential tools for the project, said, "Seeing students of all ages excited about planting trees was truly heartwarming. This hands-on involvement helps boost local biodiversity and builds a shared commitment to caring for our environment." The tools supplied included spades and trowels, ensuring that students had everything they needed for a successful planting day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Emily Fedorowycz praised the initiative, stating, "Students will get to watch their trees grow throughout their time at KSA, creating a lasting connection to this space. This project will also help reduce flood risks in the area, which is especially important given the recent heavy rain."

A fun day planting trees at Kettering Science Academy

Martin Toms, Chairman of Natural-Ise Community Group, highlighted the importance of involving young people in environmental projects: "It was wonderful to see young people enjoying tree planting and making a difference for their future."

To ensure the health of the newly planted trees, the school, which is located on Deeble Road in Kettering, Northamptonshire, has appointed a staff member as a tree planting champion and established an ongoing watering plan.

Principal Jennie Giovanelli shared her excitement about the project’s social value: "This tree planting initiative not only allows students to engage with the environment but also supports our vision of bringing learning to life beyond the classroom. These trees will become our forest school of the future, offering students a unique, hands-on learning experience. By working with local volunteers, students build a sense of pride and responsibility, creating lasting connections with both the school and the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Jameson, a Member of the Kettering Huxloe Rotary Club Impact Group added: “It’s inspiring to see so many students actively involved in this initiative. There’s a real need for projects like this, but they only happen thanks to the dedication of local groups and the openness of schools like KSA. A huge thank you to Jennie and her team for their support in making this possible.”

Students from Kettering Science Academy planting trees

Looking ahead, Kettering Science Academy is excited about starting an allotment project that will get students involved in learning about sustainability and growing their own food. This new initiative, along with the tree planting, highlights the school’s commitment to teaching students about caring for the environment and their community.