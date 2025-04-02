Community hub opens at Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Monday, 31st March, Kettering Buccleuch Academy was excited to welcome the Mayor of Kettering, Craig Skinner, to open ‘The Orchard’ – a community hub for preloved uniform, as well as food parcels and other essentials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the aim of serving the needs of the local community, a shop has been set up on site, where second-hand uniform items will be on sale on set dates. With the money raised from the sales, the school has opened a food bank which will also be stocked with donations from local businesses and the KBA community.

To ensure the food bank is a success, KBA staff have made links with the Kettering Food Bank and visited their site in Kettering Town Centre to see how they work as well as to share ideas and best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Shaw, Principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said:

KBA celebrates the official opening of The Orchard

“We were very pleased to welcome the Mayor of Kettering to KBA to open The Orchard, our new community hub. Having a positive impact on our community and meeting their needs is very important to us, and so we are also grateful to the team at Kettering Food Bank for meeting with us and sharing their insights so generously. We hope that the hub will be a valuable resource for the local community and are excited to expand our provision over the coming months.”

​