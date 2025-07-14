College group head awarded further education Fellowship

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Yiannis Koursis OBE FRSA, has been awarded a Fellowship by The Chartered Institution for Further Education.

This distinguished accolade recognises his exceptional contribution to the Further Education sector and his steadfast dedication to creating opportunity through education.

As a newly appointed Fellow, Yiannis joins a respected community of leaders and institutions committed to advancing Further Education, skills training, and lifelong learning across the UK. The Chartered Institution for Further Education was established to highlight and promote excellence within the sector, celebrating those who deliver high standards of technical, vocational, and professional education.

Yiannis Koursis OBE FRSA, CEO of The Bedford College Group, said of this prestigious award: “I’m truly honoured to be awarded a Fellowship by The Chartered Institution for Further Education. It’s a privilege to join a community of professionals who are so deeply committed to the advancement of technical, vocational, and professional education. Further Education changes lives, and I’m proud to continue championing the sector alongside colleagues who share a passion for creating opportunity, driving innovation, and serving our communities.”

“As a sector, we have a responsibility to be bold, innovative, and inclusive, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive. I look forward to continuing this work with colleagues across the sector and helping to make the Further Education sector one that is truly recognised for the impact it has on individuals, employers, and communities.”

Under Yiannis’s visionary leadership, The Bedford College Group has gone from strength to strength. His strategic direction has seen the Group solidify its reputation as one of the UK’s leading providers of Further Education, consistently delivering excellence in teaching, student support, and employer engagement.

Yiannis’s approach combines ambition with inclusivity, ensuring that learners from all backgrounds are supported to achieve their potential. His commitment to innovation and quality has not only driven the organisation forward but has also contributed significantly to the broader development of the Further Education sector.

The awarding of this Fellowship is a testament to Yiannis’s impact, both within The Bedford College Group and nationally. It reflects the high regard in which he is held by his peers and highlights the Group’s continued role at the forefront of educational excellence.

The Bedford College Group extends its congratulations to Yiannis on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to his continued leadership and advocacy for Further Education.

For more information on The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/