Cobblers kick-off season on the right foot thanks to UON students

Budding sports scientists have linked up with the next generation of professional footballers in a partnership between Northampton Town Football Club and the University of Northampton.

The Cobblers’ first team and U18 academy players were put through their paces by students during three days of pre-season performance testing at Waterside Campus.

The sessions, which included strength, speed and agility assessments, were led by undergraduates on the Sport & Exercise Science and Sport Rehabilitation & Conditioning courses.

The data was shared with the football club, to allow club staff to focus on the areas individual players need to work on in the run-up to the new season.

University of Northampton staff and student evaluate NTFC players at Waterside campus.

NTFC Head of Medical Services, Michael Bolger said: “This is the third year our players have received pre-season testing by the University of Northampton, which has proven hugely useful for reviewing their strength progress year on year.

“Looking ahead to the next season, our players are pushing themselves to their limits, working hard to beat personal records, and it’s fantastic to partner with the University to enable them to reach their goals.

“We are extremely grateful to the University for allowing us to use its facilities, as well as the students and staff that helped us gain valuable fitness data to give us the best possible start to the season.”

After testing wrapped-up, NTFC Defender Josh Tomlinson and Midfielder Reuben Wyatt reflected: “As we’re getting ready to kick-off the season next month, it’s useful to take these two days with the University of Northampton. It enabled us to push ourselves, review our progress since last year, and look ahead at what we need to focus on to kick-off in full fitness next month.”

The University of Northampton and Northampton Town Football Club recently celebrated their 10-year partnership, one of the longest running and most successful in the English Football League.

As well as pre-season testing and offering training space for NTFC on the University’s Waterside campus, the link up has seen many students from the University gain real life experience of working in and with a professional football club – including Ash Adebayo, who is now the first team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Ethan Cooper who is Assistant First Team Physiotherapist.