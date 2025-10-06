Church Excellence Award celebration for Staverton CE Primary School

Staverton CE Primary School, part of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, is marking a wonderful start to the academic year after being awarded the prestigious Church School of Excellence Award on 15th September.

The award was presented by The Venerable Richard Ormston, Archdeacon of Northampton, and Peter Cantley, Director of Education within the Diocese of Peterborough. The accolade is awarded in recognition of the impact of the school's Christian vision on the students and adults. Nort

This award follows their superb outcome of the highest possible grade on their Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection, where inspectors praised how the school created a “loving, purposeful environment where pupils and adults thrive.”

Ruth Nelmes, Headteacher of Staverton CE Primary School, said: “This is a fantastic way to start our school year, and we are so proud of our children, our teachers, and the whole Staverton community for their ongoing efforts to make Staverton a welcoming and inclusive school.

“Everything we do is done with love, guided by our vision "Above all be loving, this ties everything together perfectly." In this way, we ensure every child is known, loved and understood, and all adults care and want the very best for every child in our school. In this way, we support every child to achieve their full potential.”

The inspection, which took place in April, highlights some of Staverton’s key strengths, such as school leaders creating a ‘culture where everyone is understood, well cared for and valued’, resulting in ‘a strong sense of family, where people look after each other to create a peaceful and purposeful place of learning.’

The inspector also noted ‘a culture of love and acceptance throughout the school… it is at the heart of the school’s actions, creating a happy and harmonious place.’

The report also praised the “strong partnerships” that enhance school life, stating that “the diocese, local church and other organisations enrich the spiritual lives of the community.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), said: “Congratulations to everyone at Staverton for their amazing work in living out their Christian values every single day, ensuring every child feels safe, supported and able to flourish and thrive. This award is richly deserved.”

Places are available for children looking to start Reception in September 2026. Visit www.stavertonceprimary.org to find out more!