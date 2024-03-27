Children's author Josh Lacey visits Millbrook Junior School
Josh is a well-known author who has written 40 children’s books, including the Dragonsitter series, the Hope Jones series and his latest work - the Time Travel Twins series.
Josh worked in school for three days delivering assemblies and writing workshops in all fourteen classes. He spoke to the children about the newest adventure in the Time Travel Twins series, which he is currently working on, and will be set in the Stone Age.
Seth in Year 3 has been enjoying Josh’s books in the run-up to the visit, especially the Dragonsitter series - Seth said “He’s a really awesome writer!”
English Lead, Julia Curtis said “Our children were very excited about meeting Josh and have enthusiastically taken part in his creative writing workshops. We are very much looking forward to reading the stories that our own budding authors have drafted. “ Children in Belfast Class had a great time working with Josh during one of his writing workshops. They spoke with huge excitement about meeting Josh and working with him:“It’s great to meet an author in real life – normally we just see them on TV and YouTube.” (Emily, Year 3)“I loved it when we were writing our stories with him!” (Florence, Year 3)
After their workshops, pupils discussed the stories they were writing:“He helped me to write a story about a time machine!” (Rhia, Year 3)“My story is about a girl called Bella who goes in a time machine and ends up in World War 2.” (Skye, Year 4)
Many children had purchased one of Josh’s books and were lucky enough to get them signed by the man himself in the school’s wonderful library, The Reading Hub.Josh was really pleased with the way the visit had gone and commented “I’ve loved visiting Millbrook Junior School and I’ve been really impressed with the enthusiasm and imagination of all the children.”