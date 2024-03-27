Children's author Josh Lacey visits Millbrook Junior School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh is a well-known author who has written 40 children’s books, including the Dragonsitter series, the Hope Jones series and his latest work - the Time Travel Twins series.

Josh worked in school for three days delivering assemblies and writing workshops in all fourteen classes. He spoke to the children about the newest adventure in the Time Travel Twins series, which he is currently working on, and will be set in the Stone Age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seth in Year 3 has been enjoying Josh’s books in the run-up to the visit, especially the Dragonsitter series - Seth said “He’s a really awesome writer!”

Josh Lavey signing a book for a Year 4 pupil

English Lead, Julia Curtis said “Our children were very excited about meeting Josh and have enthusiastically taken part in his creative writing workshops. We are very much looking forward to reading the stories that our own budding authors have drafted. “ Children in Belfast Class had a great time working with Josh during one of his writing workshops. They spoke with huge excitement about meeting Josh and working with him:“It’s great to meet an author in real life – normally we just see them on TV and YouTube.” (Emily, Year 3)“I loved it when we were writing our stories with him!” (Florence, Year 3)

After their workshops, pupils discussed the stories they were writing:“He helped me to write a story about a time machine!” (Rhia, Year 3)“My story is about a girl called Bella who goes in a time machine and ends up in World War 2.” (Skye, Year 4)