Celebrations at Kettering Science Academy for new Ofsted rating

The school has achieved an overall ‘Good’ rating, with inspectors commending the leadership for having “transformed this school” since its previous graded inspection in 2019, when it was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

The news comes as the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, enters an exciting next chapter, with a new Principal at the helm.

The much-loved outgoing Principal, Tony Segalini who led the school for seven years, was instrumental in the transformation – as noted in the report, published earlier this week.

Tony said his goodbyes to the school community at the end of last term, making way for Jennie Giovanelli, who took up the post at the start of this academic year, bringing with her a proven track record in school leadership, Ofsted success and exam performance.

Colleagues at KSA praised Tony for his strong leadership and for bringing about improvements in the quality of education and the behaviour of students.

Indeed, the report noted that: ‘All students now receive a much better quality of education’ and that ‘Leaders, with the help of the trust, have transformed this school’.

Jennie Giovanelli, the new Principal said:

“Today is a very proud day for everyone in our school community. We are delighted with the grading and more importantly, the many fantastic comments made by Ofsted inspectors.

“They were able to see with their own eyes exactly why KSA is such a good school now, and this is thanks to the significant work of Tony and his team over these past few years.

“I am particularly pleased that the report picked up on the fact that our students understand the high expectations we have of them, observing that we, as staff, care passionately about developing all students to be the best that they can be” she added.

Inspectors found that students “conduct themselves well in and around school”, noting that the curriculum for behaviour, more commonly known as ‘the KSA way’ has been instrumental in helping the students to develop better behaviour, as well as their strength of character.

Steve Barton, Chair of Governors at the school said: “I am so pleased with this Ofsted rating. It’s a testament to the solid foundations that have been laid in recent years and sets KSA up brilliantly for continued growth.

"The hard work and dedication of Tony and the leadership team have provided our community with a school to be proud of, giving all students the opportunity of a great start in life.”

Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Brooke Weston Trust said: “I am thrilled for the entire KSA community today. Everyone has played a role in transforming it into the school that our community deserves.

"The caring culture is thanks to the strong relationships that exist between staff, students and parents. They exemplify our Brooke Weston Trust value of ‘Ambition for all’.

“We’ve come a long way and I’m excited to see what the future holds for everyone at KSA.” He concluded.