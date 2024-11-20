Celebrating the impact of IFtL Youth Parliament at the conclusion of UK Youth Parliament Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As UK Youth Parliament Week comes to a close, Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) takes pride in recognising the outstanding work carried out by its Youth Parliament.

This year’s cohort, comprising a diverse and passionate group of pupils from all sixteen IFtL schools based in Corby and Milton Keynes, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing key issues that resonate with their communities.

Meeting six times throughout the academic year, the IFtL Youth Parliament has focused on three pivotal themes: sustainability, democracy, and exploring “Who are IFtL?” Each theme highlights the pupils' drive to effect meaningful change within their schools and beyond.

The first meeting of this year’s Youth Parliament took place at one of the IFtL's schools ST Mary St Giles church of England school in Stony Stratford, setting the stage for a year of innovative ideas and lively discussions. The enthusiasm among pupils was palpable, as representatives expressed excitement about returning to their schools to engage their peers and drive community involvement.

Youth Parliament Session 2

Sustainability has been a key focus, with pupils developing creative initiatives to promote environmentally conscious practices in their schools. Projects have included enhancing recycling programs and launching awareness campaigns about energy conservation.

Democracy has also been a fundamental part of their mission, with members learning about the importance of representation and voice. By advocating for their peers and organising activities that encourage pupil participation, they have ensured that everyone has a voice in school and community matters. while exercising their rights, Pupils exercised their democratic right to vote on a measure aimed at promoting energy efficiency within their schools. The resolution they collectively endorsed was that digital display screens in their respective classrooms shall automatically transition to an inactive state after a period of 15 minutes of idleness, thereby contributing to the conservation of energy resources.

The theme of “Who are IFtL?” has encouraged pupils to deepen their understanding of the organisation’s core values, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose across all IFtL schools. Through collaborative efforts and open communication, pupils have reinforced the principles and IFtL values aligning them to those of their schools.

The commitment of the IFtL Youth Parliament to these themes not only enriches the educational environment but also prepares students as young leaders ready to champion important causes far beyond their school years. Their enthusiasm and determination to bring about positive change exemplify the very essence of student leadership.

Youth Parliament Session 1

“I am incredibly proud of the work done by our Youth Parliament,” said Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL. “Their dedication to creating a positive, lasting impact within their schools and communities embodies the spirit of leadership and collaboration that we strive to nurture in all our pupils, as an organisation we are committed to our responsibility in shaping and influencing the lives of future generations.”

Phili Jones, an employee involved in these initiatives and a passionate advocate for reducing food waste, added, “Seeing the pupils take the lead in sustainability projects, especially those focusing on reducing food waste and promoting mindful consumption, has been truly inspiring. Their creativity and commitment provide hope for a more sustainable future.”

As UK Youth Parliament Week concludes, IFtL looks forward to seeing the continued influence and achievements of the Youth Parliament throughout the academic year and beyond.

About Inspiring Futures through Learning:

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and 15 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures.