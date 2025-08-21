Celebrating student success at Corby Business Academy

Students and staff at Corby Business Academy are celebrating another year of success as GCSE and Vocational results were released today.

This year’s results reflect the hard work, dedication and resilience shown by students across a wide range of subjects. Despite the wider educational challenges of recent years, our students have shown real determination and made good progress across both academic and vocational pathways, while others have grown in confidence and developed valuable life skills.

Kerry Prior, Senior Vice-Principal of Corby Business Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of our students, not only for these GCSE results but for the commitment, resilience and spirit they have shown throughout their journey. This year’s achievements are especially meaningful, as these young people faced the challenges of school closures and uncertainty during such formative years, yet continued to work hard and support one another with warmth and humour. Their accomplishments go far beyond today’s grades, reflecting their character, talents and kindness. I, along with the entire school community, am proud of each and every one of them and we all wish them every success and happiness in the future.”

We are proud of all our students’ achievements, and we are especially pleased to recognise the outstanding achievements of:

Isla T who achieved six GCSEs above a grade 8.

Zoe B who achieved seven GCSEs above a grade 7.

Max B who achieved eight GCSEs above a grade 5 with exceptional progress in Maths and Chemistry.

Chelsea who made remarkable progress in English Literature and Science.

Bright N who achieved seven GCSEs above a grade 5, including a grade 8 in Maths.

Kulika G who achieved 7 GCSEs above a grade 7, including three grade 9s in Art, English Literature and History.

Joe C who achieved 10 GCSEs above a grade 5, including Further Maths.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “Today, our GCSE students can feel genuinely proud of what they’ve achieved. Over these last few years, they’ve explored new subjects, built friendships, and found out what excites them - with their confidence shining through. Everyone at Corby Business Academy - from teachers to support staff, has helped create those ‘tickets for life’ by opening up new opportunities and encouraging each student to aim high. I’m grateful to the families who’ve been cheering them on all along. Our Trust community isn’t just focused on results; we believe in ambition for all, and I can’t wait to see where this first big set of results takes them next.”

The Academy would like to thank staff, families, and the wider community for their ongoing support in helping students to reach their goals.