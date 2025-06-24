Built with love – Northampton nursery celebrates first anniversary

Northampton's Monkey Puzzle Riverside celebrates its first anniversary with birthday bash.

There’s plenty to smile about at Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Riverside, as the nursery celebrates its first anniversary. Having opened its doors to the little ones and families of Northampton just over a year ago, the team of managers, room leaders and apprentices recently hosted a birthday bonanza – complete with cakes, banners and balloons – and, of course, a bouncy castle.

From the very beginning, this has been a nursery built with love. Nursery manager Saskia and deputy manager Roxy were part of the journey from day one. “We’ve been here well before we launched last year, helping decorate the rooms, set everything up and start to build our amazing team,” said Saskia. “We really poured our hearts into making this a special place for all the children and their families.”

Since then, the nursery has grown into a warm, welcoming space where children now learn, explore and thrive each week – and the numbers are still rising. “We’ve just opened a third room, and we’re working towards opening all four – that’s our big goal,” added Roxy.

Monkey Puzzle Riverside celebrates its first anniversary

Both Saskia and Roxy bring years of experience to the table, having worked at nurseries in Irthlingborough and Bedford before stepping into the leadership roles at Riverside.

For Saskia, “Having worked at two other Monkey Puzzle settings – both owned by local married couple, Michelle and Simon Mobey – I knew how much potential their approach had. So, when the opportunity came to support in opening a brand-new nursery in Northampton, I jumped at it – we knew we could make something really special here.”

The setting itself has plenty to shout about. “We’ve got four spacious gardens – one for each room – and lots of outdoor space. The garden areas provided the perfect spot for our recent birthday party, which was a lot of fun for everyone. Reaching a milestone of a year in business is no small feat so we wanted to do something amazing to recognise it. It was a fantastic day which we loved sharing with the children and our team,” said Saskia.

One of the special things about Monkey Puzzle Riverside is the people. “Our team might be small – just eight of us right now – but we’re all incredibly close,” added Roxy. “We do lots of bonding activities outside of work, and everyone genuinely supports each other!”

Saskia is especially proud of the emphasis on career development at Riverside: “I progressed from practitioner to nursery manager, so it’s something I’m a keen advocate for! I mentor our apprentices, and we make sure they have a dedicated tutor too – we’re big believers in giving people the chance to grow.”

The relationships with families have also been a highlight. “Some of the children started with us from our first day, and it’s been amazing to watch them grow and become confident little learners,” said Roxy. “We’ve had families referring their friends too, which means the world to us.”

With more children enrolling and the team continuing to grow, the future looks bright. “Our goal is to get closer to full capacity,” Saskia shared. “But more than that, we want to keep being that trusted, joyful place for families – where children feel safe, happy and inspired each and every day.”

Located conveniently off the A45 and close to the Billing Aquadrome, the nursery is easily accessible, with a large car park and plenty of space both inside and out. The perfect setting for a much-loved community nursery and a home away from home for the children the team care for.

As Monkey Puzzle Riverside enters its second year, one thing’s for sure: this is more than just a nursery – it’s a community built on care, connection and a genuine love for early years education.