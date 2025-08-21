Brooke Weston Academy celebrates GCSE success

Evie Dowsett celebrates securing her place at Stamford College to study Musical Theatre

Students at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results, reflecting their determination, focus and ambition.

This morning, Year 11 students and their families returned to the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, to receive their results, with staff on hand to offer encouragement and advice for the next stage of their education.

Clare Haworth, Principal of Brooke Weston Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and perseverance shown by all our students this year. Their achievements reflect not only their hard work but also the support they have received from their families. Our staff have worked tirelessly to create a nurturing environment where every student has the chance to succeed.”

She added: “We wish every student success as they take their next steps and look forward to welcoming many back in September to continue their studies in our sixth form.”

The results highlight the dedication across the whole school community. Most students are choosing to continue their education at Brooke Weston Academy through A-level courses, while others are progressing to a variety of colleges, apprenticeship programmes, and alternative sixth forms.

A number of students have achieved outstanding grades this year. Among them, Dylan Cully, Nicola Gawlowska, Tyler Marshall and AJ Diego secured impressive results, with grades ranging between 7 and 9 across their subjects.

This year’s cohort also includes students who have gained sought-after apprenticeships and scholarships. For example:

Evie Dowsett has secured a place at Stamford College to study Musical Theatre

Finlay Barnard has been awarded a Football Scholarship with Aston Villa Football Club.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “Today, our GCSE students can feel genuinely proud of what they’ve achieved. Over these last few years, they’ve explored new subjects, built friendships, and found out what excites them - with their confidence shining through. Everyone at Brooke Weston Academy - from teachers to support staff, has helped create those ‘tickets for life’ by opening up new opportunities and encouraging each student to aim high. I’m grateful to the families who’ve been cheering them on all along. Our Trust community isn’t just focused on results; we believe in ambition for all, and I can’t wait to see where this first big set of results takes them next.”

Brooke Weston Academy is situated in Corby, welcoming students from across the town and surrounding communities. For more information, visit www.brookeweston.org.