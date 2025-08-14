Brillant Post-16 results achieved by Year 13 students at Corby Technical School

Kai, Maciej and Harvey are so excited to be going to university in September (Uni of Leicester, Plymouth University, Aberystwyth University).

Students, staff and families gathered today at Corby Technical School as students opened A-level results to be proud of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many students have worked their way into top university courses across the country, with others beginning employment or starting on apprenticeships with impressive employers.

Angela Reynolds, Principal, said: “Our Year 13 students have made us all very proud here at Corby Technical School. They have shown a tremendous commitment to their learning and are an absolute credit to our school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As they embark on their next steps, I wish them all the best and have no doubt that they will succeed in all that they strive to achieve. I am very grateful to the wonderful team of teachers and staff here at Corby Technical School. Each year they work so hard in helping and inspiring every student to achieve their best.”

Ana celebrating her fantastic results with her Art teacher, Mrs Clark, with exciting plans for the future.

Angela continued: “The students have wonderful ambitions and have every ability to achieve whatever they put their minds to. It is a pleasure to see the joy on both the teachers’ and students’ faces today. The atmosphere is infectious thanks to the incredible achievements of our students and supportive attitudes of families, carers and staff members.”

The school’s students earned places at universities across the country to study a variety of courses. Euan has achieved A*, A, A, B and is going to Durham University to study Maths, Dawa has achieved an A* in Maths, a B in Further Maths and an A in Physics and is going to study Physics at Warwick University and Stan has achieved A, A, B and is going to Nottingham University to study Mathematics. Other university destinations include: Gabriela who is heading to Sheffield Hallam to study Interior Architecture; Thomas who is going to Nottingham Trent to study Business and Marketing; Kai who is excited to study Media and Communications at the University of Leicester; Maciej who is going to be studying Product Design and Innovation at Plymouth University and Melissa (Engineering) and Harvey (Media and Communications) who are both going to Aberystwyth University.

Other students have been accepted onto high-demand apprenticeships with a variety of employers, including: Hollie who has aspirations to become a paramedic and is working with the NHS and St John’s Ambulance and Harley who has been successful in securing an Aerospace Engineering Degree Apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I feel immensely proud of our Year 13 students across the Trust. Through consistent effort and ambition, they have truly earned their achievements.

Euan is celebrating his wonderful results and is looking forward to studying Maths at Durham University.

“Our fantastic teachers and support staff at Corby Technical School have played a crucial role, always encouraging and supporting each student to aim high and live out our value of Ambition For All.

“A heartfelt thank you also goes to our families. Your belief in your children and support for our schools help make our community caring and ambitious. I look forward to seeing all the exciting things our students will accomplish next.”

To find out more about Corby Technical School, please visit: https://www.corbytechnicalschool.org/