Bovis Homes helps prepare the way for school’s new playground equipment

Oundle CE Primary School reached out to the housebuilder – which is building new homes at Cotterstock Meadows, opposite the school – to ask for help after being quoted more than £2,500 for the work to dig out the old trim trail frame.

Funds for the new equipment, costing approximately £8,000, were raised by the school’s Primary School Association (PSA) and children, including through a sponsored walk. One pupil even played her flute for six hours outside her house to help raise money.

Oundle CE Primary School headteacher Jo Griffin said: “We were originally quoted over £2,500 to remove the existing trim trail we had in place, so we decided to reach out to Bovis Homes.

Year 6 pupils at Oundle CE Primary School enjoying a site visit to Bovis Homes’ Cotterstock Meadow.

“We knew they had all the right machinery and equipment that was needed, and we were then delighted when they said that they would work with their subcontractor Carmac to help remove it for us.

“We were also invited over to the development, where the children went over in groups and got to see around the site. The children were then given a safety talk about the importance of wearing a hard hat and other safety measures that are needed during construction.

“We really appreciate Bovis Homes taking out time to invite the children over to the development, and for their support in removing the old trim trail.”

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager at Cotterstock Meadows, said: “Since the launch of Cotterstock Meadows last year, we have worked with Oundle CE Primary School on various occasions as part of our commitment to supporting the local community.

Pupils at Oundle CE Primary School with headteacher Jo Griffin enjoying the new trim trail.

“We were only too pleased to be able to use our resources and work with our subcontractor at Cotterstock Meadows to carry out this work, which has enabled the school to improve their outdoor equipment for the children to enjoy using for many years to come.”

Colm Kilroy, Managing Director of Carmac, said: “When Bovis Homes first approached us to help support them in this donation, we were delighted to be able to join them in helping out. Our head office is located in Finedon and as a company we always try to benefit the local community whenever possible.

“The work we’ve done has allowed the school to make room for a new trim trail that will be long standing and enjoyed by many. It was a pleasure to be able to support the school.”