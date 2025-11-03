Bosworth Independent School launches 20% NHS staff discount to support healthcare families

Students at Bosworth Independent School

Bosworth Independent School has announced the launch of a new initiative designed to recognise and support the incredible contribution of NHS workers. From this academic year, all NHS staff, whether full-time, part-time, or on fixed-term contracts are eligible for a 20% discount on tuition fees for their children.

Tony Oulton, Headteacher at Bosworth Independent School, said, “We are deeply proud to serve a community that includes so many NHS families. The compassion, dedication, and resilience that NHS staff demonstrate every day inspire us all and launching this scheme was a very personal decision, I wanted to ensure that those who spend their lives caring for others feel supported and valued in return. Education is one of the greatest investments a family can make, and this discount is our way of saying thank you.”

The NHS discount has already made a tangible impact for families such as Dr Anwar, a Consultant Physician at Kettering General Hospital, whose son Hasan is studying A Levels at Bosworth.

“When we learned about Bosworth’s NHS fee discount, it was such a pleasant surprise. The saving made a significant difference for our family, not only financially, but emotionally too as it made us feel valued as NHS workers. It also allowed us to invest in other things for Hasan, like an iPad and study resources, which have supported his learning even further.

Hasan has thrived since joining Bosworth. He is on track to achieve his dream of becoming a doctor, and we’re confident he’s in the right place to do so.”

In addition to the new NHS discount, Bosworth has strengthened its partnership with Northampton General Hospital (NGH) to offer students meaningful work experience placements within a professional medical setting. Through this collaboration, sixth form students with aspirations in medicine, nursing, or allied health professions can gain first-hand experience, shadow healthcare teams, and develop transferable skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, all essential for successful medical school applications and future healthcare careers.

“This partnership gives our students a unique opportunity to see what life is really like on the front lines of healthcare. For those aspiring to careers in medicine or related fields, it’s an invaluable bridge between classroom learning and real-world experience.” Lisa Punter, Director of Sixth Form at Bosworth Independent School.

From small class sizes to excellent pastoral care, the school is committed to helping every student flourish academically and personally and the NHS discount initiative is part of the school’s ongoing mission to make high-quality education accessible to families who serve their communities every day.

For more information or apply for the NHS discount scheme, visit www.bosworthschool.co.uk/scholarships or email [email protected]