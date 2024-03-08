Book characters brought to life at Rushden Primary Academy!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a book character kind of day, as all pupils came to school in full costume ready for a day of exciting oracy activities.

The team at Rushden Primary Academy have recently embedded a new approach to their reading curriculum, so the children have spent the day learning about the physical, linguistic, cognitive and social and emotional elements of oracy.

The children focused on book talk through debate, presentational talk and poem based performances. There was a fantastic buzz around the classrooms and bursts of colour along the corridors, as children sauntered along showing off their costumes!

What a bunch of book worms!

Shannon Anderson, the Reading Lead said, "it's been a book filled day full of fantastic learning. It's lovely when everyone gets involved!"

The school was filled with a mixture of book characters, with a big interest in Harry Potter. There were several Harry Potters, lots of Hermione Grangers, a very cute Dobby, a likeable Hagrid and even a Professor Sprout. It was great to see the amount of children that shared similar interests and to be given the opportunity to share their knowledge and understanding.