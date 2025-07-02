Blakesley Church of England Primary School celebrates latest SIAMS report

Pupils and staff at Blakesley Church of England Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), have been celebrating the outcome of their latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which highlights the warm, caring ethos and deeply embedded Christian vision that is at the heart of school life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools live out their Christian foundations, ensuring all members of the school community are able to thrive academically, socially and spiritually.

The inspection report describes Blakesley as a “warm, welcoming school” where “relationships at the school are exceptionally positive so that staff and pupils, including those who are vulnerable, thrive.” Focussing on the school’s vision, ‘we create the spark that lights the fire’, the inspector found that this “directly shapes the school’s aspirational curriculum. This enables pupils...to succeed and flourish [and] extra-curricular activities enable pupils to have experiences that widen horizons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Rose, Headteacher at Blakesley Church of England Primary School, said: “We are so pleased with the outcome of the inspection. The phrase ‘we create the spark that lights the fire’ really does sum up the heart of our school, and it’s wonderful to see the warmth and care of our community recognised.”

Blakesley Church of England Primary School pupils

The report praised many aspects of school life, including:

“The school has fostered a culture of deep care for one another...Pupils understand the importance of the associated Christian values of compassion, courage, wisdom, fellowship and thankfulness. They use these to influence their attitudes and everyday actions.”

“The rich, broad curriculum has been developed to deliver purposeful experiences, enabling pupils of all abilities to achieve their full potential.”

“Teachers and support staff seek to know the whole story of each pupil, demonstrating love and kindness.”

“[Pupils] enjoy learning in a happy, purposeful environment. The school’s inspiring outdoor space and surroundings are used to good effect to enable pupils and adults to grow spiritually.”

“The good mental health of every member of the school community is prioritised.”

“The school acts as a lifeline for families in times of need, providing deeply valued emotional and practical assistance."

“The strong and effective partnership with the local church leads to engaging collective worship. This has a significant impact on the spiritual lives of pupils and adults.”

“Partnerships within the trust and diocese are effective, leading to beneficial collaboration with other schools. This enables valuable opportunities to share resources and expertise. As a result, staff and pupils are supported well in their quest for excellence.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, added: “We’re thrilled to see Blakesley Church of England Primary has been recognised for its Christian foundations and the caring and nurturing environment it provides for local families.

“It’s especially encouraging to see how the school’s work with the Trust has been noted as a real strength, providing opportunities for collaboration, sharing of expertise, and support for both pupils and staff. This is a fantastic reflection of the dedication of the whole school community.”