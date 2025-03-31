Best selling crime author visits students at Tresham College in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Best selling crime fiction author Jane Isaac, who is based in Northamptonshire, took time out of her busy schedule last week to visit lucky students at Tresham College in Wellingborough, part of The Bedford College Group.

Students who are currently studying for GCSE English at the college were invited to attend the talk from Jane and hear about how she got into writing and the journey the book takes from pen to publication.

Jane talked about the research process for her books, and how she makes sure her details are factual. She encouraged the students to get back into reading and signed copies of her books that will be available in the Wellingborough campus library.

Ezra-Quinn Watson, Library and Learning Resources Assistant, said: “The talk from Jane was very inspiring for the students who attended but also helped them understand that to be a best-selling author you have to be determined and persistent when pitching to publishers. As a local author, Jane’s books feature places in Northamptonshire which the students are familiar with, this really helps them connect with the stories. Jane has kindly offered to provide our English teachers with extracts which feature local Northamptonshire places for them to use in their lessons. It was a fantastic experience for our students and we are very grateful to Jane for giving up her time to come and share her experience with some potential future authors.”

Jane Isaac added: "I hope my talk encourages students to read and to write, and to enjoy fiction."

Jane is author of three bestselling detective series: DCI Helen Lavery, DI Will Jackman (based in Stratford upon Avon), and DC Beth Chamberlain (a Family Liaison Officer). Her novels have been nominated as best mystery in the 'eFestival of Words Best of the Independent eBook awards' and selected as 'Thriller of the Month' by E-thriller.com.