Best results in recent years for Campion School Sixth Formers

Campion School Sixth Formers celebrating their results today.

A day of celebration for Campion School as Sixth Formers achieve improved A Level and equivalent results. Students secure places at top universities, including two at the University of Oxford.

Sixth Formers and staff at Campion School are celebrating after receiving their A Level and equivalent results today, which represent significant improvements from last year. Over half (51%) of all entries were A*-B, or D*/D, and over a quarter of all entries were in the top two grades.

As a result, students will be embarking on their next chapters in a variety of subject areas and fields, ranging from Mathematics to Drama and Theatre.

In particular, two standout Sixth Formers (Freddie and Daniel) achieved an impressive four A*s and have both secured places at the University of Oxford. Freddie will take up his place to read Jurisprudence (Law) at St. Catherine’s College, meanwhile Daniel will read Chemistry at Balliol College.

Similarly, a group of students will be pursuing degrees at the University of York. These include Charlotte, who achieved three As to read Psychology, as well as Madeline who achieved three A*s and an A to secure a place studying Psychology with an Integrated Master’s. Meanwhile Isabelle will be taking up her place to study a degree in Mathematics after achieving an A*, two As and a B.

Among some of the other students celebrating are:

-Eeva, achieved two As and a Distinction* and will study Drama and Theatre at Aberystwyth University;

-Emily, who achieved an A* and two As and will study History at the University of Nottingham

-Sofia, who achieved an A*s and two As and will study Early Childhood Education at Helsinki Metropolia University in Finland

-Sophie, who achieved three As and will study 3D Games Art and Design at the University of Hertfordshire

Eeva, who collected her results today, said:

“I am overjoyed with my results and deeply grateful to Campion Sixth Form and all the amazing teachers who have supported me every step of the way. I’m so excited to begin university and take on the next chapter of my journey."

Another Sixth Form student, David, said:

“I loved my experience at Campion School. I received incredible support from my teachers and colleagues, who gave me the belief in myself to excel and push beyond my limits. Their encouragement built my character and helped me secure a degree apprenticeship.”

Kim Bradley-Smith, Interim Principal of Campion School, said of the day:

“I am thrilled for our Sixth Formers and the results that they have achieved this year, which are thoroughly deserved. Over the past two years, they have dedicated time and effort to pushing themselves to achieve their best and I hope they will take pride in their achievements.

“More widely as a school, these outcomes and the improvements seen across the cohort are a credit to our staff, who are committed to providing the best-possible education for all of our students. Seeing the range of destinations of our Sixth Formers will no doubt inspire younger year groups to keep their aspirations high and achieve well in years to come.”

Danielle Elliott, Associate Assistant Principal at Campion School, added:

"I am absolutely delighted with our outstanding A Level results. These achievements are a result of the hard work, resilience, and ambition of our students and the unwavering support of their families. Days like today are also a credit to our committed staff across the school who ensure our students thrive, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished."