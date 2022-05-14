Beanfield Primary pupils raise £1,000 in toilet twinning event

Ninety children from Beanfield Primary hopped, skipped and jumped their way across the playground to raise funds for Toilet Twinning

Children from a Corby primary have flushed out nearly £1,000 during a Skip-To-The-Loo event.

Staff and pupils at the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, decided to help raise money for Toilet Twinning after hearing about the charity whilst studying Africa.

Toilet Twinning aims to provide clean water, toilets, and sanitation programmes to promote good hygiene in developing countries.

An estimated 1.7 billion people have nowhere safe to go to the toilet

Ninety children from Beanfield Primary School spent their afternoon skipping around the school’s playground to music.

Principal Samantha Eathorne said: “At Beanfield Primary School, we aim to get our young people to complete 50 things before they enter year seven – one being raising money for charity.

“After finding out about Toilet Twinning, we knew we needed to get involved – and I’m thrilled with our pupils’ commitment, dedication, and enthusiasm.

“The amount raised is one of the largest ever achieved by Beanfield Primary School so I’m incredibly proud of this achievement. A big thank you to our pupils, parents, and wider community for their contribution.”

Bence, a year two pupil, said: “My brother thought it would be impossible to have raised so much money. I even got to learn how to skip too.”