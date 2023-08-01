Northamptonshire-based Pilkington Communications has ‘hatched’ a new series of 30-minute online training sessions called Turtle Talks. Confirmed so far are sessions on press release writing, new social media app Threads, LinkedIn best practise and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can support content marketing.

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications, the company behind Turtle Academy, said: “This year is the tenth birthday of Pilkington Communications which is why we decided to launch our Turtle Talks series - to give back to non-profits, charities and small businesses and help equip them with the marketing and PR knowledge they will need to thrive, expand, recruit and grow. ‘Our success, your success’ is our birthday slogan, so these free sessions are all about sharing our expertise and successes with fellow UK organisations, a perfect birthday present!”

Turtle Talks are delivered through Turtle Academy, the training arm of Pilkington Communications. Turtle Academy was launched post-covid to help non-profits and SMEs with their digital marketing and PR.

Jessica Pilkington, Director, and Chloe Finch, PR and Marketing Assistant

Since launching Turtle Academy, Pilkington Communications has scooped several awards including Best Enterprising Business at the Northamptonshire SME Business Awards in June 2023 and West Northamptonshire Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in 2022.

Chloe Finch, PR and Marketing Assistant at Pilkington Communications, said: “I’m really excited about our Turtle Talks, and am looking forward to sharing our knowledge about platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram’s newest app Threads. Our Turtle Talks will be filled with tips, tricks and the very latest developments and, because they are bite-sized and all starting at 12noon, our delegates will be able to learn while they lunch. See you there!”

The first Turtle Talks to be confirmed are:

Jessica Pilkington

Other Turtle Talks will be released soon, on topics including podcasting, blogging, TikTok and Instagram.