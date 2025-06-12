Author Chris Smith supports Cransley Hospice Trust in inspiring future writers at Irthlingborough Infant School

Laughter and inspiration fizzed in the school hall at Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School on Friday 6th June during a very special assembly, which saw the school welcome award winning children’s author Chris Smith, thanks to their incredible fundraising efforts as part of the Cransley Hospice Trust ‘Schools Challenge.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris encouraged students with the tale of the very first time he became a published writer at the age of eight, before sharing an extract of his popular children’s book ‘The Twit’s Next Door.’ He then worked together with the students to craft their own story, featuring their school dog Star (with much hilarity from students and staff alike!) Chris then enthusiastically answered many curious questions from the students, who had sat completely engaged throughout the whole assembly.

The school were one of several who took part in the Cransley Hospice Trust Schools Challenge – where schools were encouraged to raise as much as possible for the charity, in any way they could! They raised an incredible £1,360 by taking part in the charities ‘Frosty Fun Run’ initiative in December 2024 and were delighted to find out that they were the winning school when the competition closed on World Book Day earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Smith is a bestselling author and the joint recipient of the 2024 Ruth Rendell award for his work promoting literacy and campaigning for school libraries. Chris created the Kid Normal series with his friend Greg James and he has recently brought back Enid Blyton’s classic characters in The New Famous Five: Five and the Forgotten Treasure. Before he was an author Chris worked as a newsreader and presenter on radio stations including Xfm and BBC Radio 1.

Chris Smith inspires local students!

Chris comments: “Both of my parents were fortunate to receive incredible care from the team at Cransley Hospice at the end of their lives, so when the fundraising team reached out to see if I would support them with their ‘Schools Challenge’ I was excited to get involved!

“It was a pleasure to meet the students and staff at Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School today, just a few miles down the road from where I grew up myself! I was so impressed with the behaviour and the enthusiasm of the students and would like to congratulate them on their fantastic fundraising for Cransley Hospice Trust. They really are the future stars of our community, well done!”

The schools enthusiasm for fundraising for Cransley Hospice Trust stems from personal experience of several members of staff, as well as students at the school. Year Two teacher, Casey Garrett experienced the compassionate care provided by the hospice when her beloved Mum, Janet was cared for following a battle with breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey said: “I can’t put into words the difference they made, not just for Mum but to my life because of what they did for Mum. They gave me moments with Mum that wouldn’t have been possible without their help.”

Chris Smith with children from Irthlingborough Infant School.

A volunteer at the school, Janet had made a huge impact on the students, staff and parents and her loss was felt deeply by all. Everyone therefore relished the opportunity to fundraise in her memory – and secure themselves an incredible book talk from Chris Smith for their efforts!

Cransley Hospice Trust would like to say a huge thank you to Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School for their amazing efforts and to Chris Smith for his generous support of this campaign. If any other schools are inspired to fundraise for Cransley Hospice Trust, the charity invite you to explore their latest initiatives, ‘Dress Down Day’ and ‘Flourishing Fivers,’ details of which can be found on their website at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/fundraise-at-school/