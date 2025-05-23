Ashby Fields Primary School rated 'Good' in latest Ofsted inspection

Ashby Fields Primary School is celebrating a significant achievement following its most recent Ofsted inspection, which rated the school as ‘Good’ across all key areas, marking a substantial improvement from its previous "Requires Improvement" judgement.

Inspectors visited the school on 1 and 2 April 2025, highlighting the school’s effective leadership, positive learning environment, and strong academic provision. The report praises the school’s culture of high expectations, inclusivity, and the courteous behavior of its pupils, who “thrive at this school” and “feel safe and happy.”

The inspection team commended the school’s well-sequenced and ambitious curriculum, noting that “pupils build on firm foundational knowledge over time,” and that “staff strive to provide high-quality teaching.” Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were found to be well supported, ensuring they make strong progress through an inclusive approach.

In particular, the early years provision was recognised for offering purposeful and well-connected learning experiences, with reading established as a priority from the first days in school. This focus continues as children progress through the school, with targeted support helping all pupils become confident and fluent readers.

Pupils working hard at Ofsted rated GOOD Ashby Fields Primary School

Executive Headteacher Rachel Edkins, who leads the school within the Inspire Multi Academy Trust, said:

“We are incredibly proud of this outcome. It reflects the dedication, skill, and resilience of our entire school community — staff, pupils, and families. To be recognised as a 'Good' school by Ofsted is a wonderful validation of the hard work that has gone into school improvement over the past few years.”

The report also identified areas for continued focus, including ensuring all teachers consistently deliver the curriculum with clarity, and enhancing the school’s evaluation of support for vulnerable pupils. Leaders welcomed these recommendations and have already begun work to address them.

Chair of Trustees Linda Brooks and Trust CEO Helen Williams offered their congratulations to the school’s leadership and staff, citing this report as evidence of the positive impact of collaborative leadership and targeted school improvement strategies across the Trust.

Ashby Fields Primary School looks forward to building on this success and continuing its journey of excellence.