Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Mawsley recognised as Finalists in National Nursery Awards

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Mawsley is celebrating after Nursery Manager Clare Squire was named a finalist in the ‘Nursery Manager of the Year’ category at the 2024 NMT Nursery Awards.

The NMT Nursery Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the early years sector, recognising individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to childcare. Clare’s shortlisting highlights her remarkable impact on Mawsley Nursery, its staff, and the families it serves.

Since Ashbourne acquired the nursery in March 2023, Clare has played a key role in transforming the setting, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and ensuring children receive the best possible start in life. Her leadership style is centred on professional development and staff support, with regular coaching, mentoring, and training opportunities.

Beyond her leadership, Clare is deeply committed to building strong relationships with families. She holds end-of-term reviews to keep parents engaged in their child’s learning and organises regular open days and community events to ensure families feel involved in nursery life. Her sensitive and welcoming approach has made Mawsley Nursery a trusted and nurturing space for children to flourish.

The Ashbourne Team at the 2024 NMT Awards.

Clare’s hands-on approach is evident in everything she does. Her dedication to health and safety has been recognised with the best audit results across the company, demonstrating her commitment to providing a safe, stimulating, and high-quality setting. She works closely with staff to develop outstanding practices and ensures the nursery continuously improves, striving for the highest standards in early years education.

Staff and parents alike have praised Clare’s leadership, describing her as an inspiring role model who always puts the children and team first. Her open-door policy fosters a supportive and collaborative work environment, and her innovative ideas keep the nursery dynamic and engaging.

This recognition as a finalist for Nursery Manager of the Year reflects Clare’s hard work, dedication, and passion for early years education. Her leadership has not only transformed Mawsley Nursery but has also made a lasting difference to the children, families, and staff who are part of its community.

For parents looking for a nursery where high-quality care, leadership, and a sense of community, Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Mawsley is an excellent choice.