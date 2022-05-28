Artwork produced by Kettering children wins global Jubilee competition

Pupils and staff with their winning entry.

If you watch closely during next weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London you might spot the work of a group of Kettering schoolchildren.

That’s because pupils at St Mary’s Primary School won a global competition to design one of 200 flags which will be flying high and on display.

The Thames Festival Trust invited young people to design artwork linked to the ‘River of Hope’ theme, in line with The Queen’s passion of caring for our natural world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school's winning artwork.

An integral element of the Jubilee pageant will be a procession of silk flags designed by children from across the Commonwealth – and those at the Fuller Street school were thrilled after their entry was picked.

Headteacher Diane Wright said: “The design so clearly links with our school vision – loving the world.

"The children have been considering how we can care for our world and what practical steps we can take to protect our environment.”

The children had to think about the title, sanitation and pollution and what they could do to create a river of hope in art form.

They discussed their ideas and a plan was created, which they worked on for weeks before submitting their entry in March.

Sam Perry and Corinne Broughton, who ran the project, said it gave the children an opportunity to consider the impact of pollution.

They said: “The children are so excited that their artwork will be displayed alongside others from all over the world.