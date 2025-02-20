Art and Photography students from Tresham College showcase creative talent in Reimagine exhibition at Lyveden

Mayor of Kettering - Cllr Craig Skinner was impressed with the quality of the Tresham College students work.

Students from Tresham College’s Higher National Diploma (HND) in Fine Art & Photography course unveiled their latest creative work at a preview event for Reimagine, an exhibition inspired by the historic estate and grounds of Lyveden (13/2).

The exhibition holds particular significance for the college as Lyveden was acquired in 1559 by Sir Thomas Tresham, its namesake. The students’ work reimagines this rich history, exploring the estate’s architectural and symbolic legacy through contemporary art.

The event, held at Lyveden’s Visitor Centre, gave guests the opportunity to experience the students’ creative responses to the estate’s landscape, history, and unique atmosphere. Through the project, students challenged their own creative boundaries, experimented with new mediums, and developed innovative approaches to their artistic practice.

Among the attendees was the Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, who praised the students for their creativity and dedication. “It is truly inspiring to see young artists engage with the history of Lyveden in such a meaningful way. Their work not only showcases incredible talent but also brings fresh perspectives to this remarkable heritage site. Tresham College should be incredibly proud of what its students have achieved.”

The Exhibition Preview was a great success.

As well as showcasing their work, the event provided students with valuable professional experience, helping them build confidence in presenting their work to the public. Guests also had the opportunity to speak with the students and Tresham College staff, gaining insight into the creative process behind the exhibition.

HND in Photography student, Jude Power, reflected on the experience, saying, “It's been a great honour working with the National Trust, getting to reimagine Lyveden through our own eyes. We are all really excited to have our work open to the public.”

Sharing her thoughts on the exhibition’s theme, Helen Woods, a HND in Fine Art student, continued, “I have really enjoyed the theme of the exhibition, exploring how many ways you can reimagine a landscape. Having the opportunity to exhibit in such beautiful surroundings is a real pleasure.”

James Corbett, Course Leader of Art & Design Higher Skills and BA Photography HND & HNC, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, commenting, “The partnership with the National Trust and particularly the team at Lyveden has been incredibly positive. It is a fantastic opportunity for our students to exhibit in a space hosted by such a prestigious charity. This assignment has been about challenging students’ own practice; considering mediums not explored and developing ideas through the investigation of new approaches. In addition, this project has supported the growth of personal and professional skills, enabling students to build confidence with external clients, such as the National Trust. The college is incredibly proud of what the students have achieved, and the quality of work produced has been fantastic.”

Mayor of Kettering - Cllr Craig Skinner with students and staff of Tresham College.

Following the success of the preview event, Reimagine is now open to the public and will be on display at Lyveden until 30th April.

The exhibition highlights the talent and dedication of Tresham College’s students and demonstrates the power of creative education in shaping emerging artists.

For more information about the exhibition, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/leicestershire-northamptonshire/lyveden/events/47f50220-2ea4-4ff1-a30e-652082770985

For information about the higher education courses available at Tresham College visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/the-bedford-college-group-university-centre/higher-education-courses/